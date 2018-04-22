Former All-Star full-back Peter Kelly has retired from inter-county duty with Dublin.

Kelly won a Leinster title with Anthony Daly's Sky Blues in 2013 and was one of three Dubs named in that year's All-Star selection. He also won a National League crown in 2011.

He had left the panel under Daly's successor Ger Cunningham in 2017 but returned this year with the arrival of new boss Pat Gilroy. However, he didn't lined out for the county this year as he continued to recuperate from a long-term injury.

"I would like to announce I am stepping away from the Dublin hurling team," Kelly said on Twitter.

"I have loved every minute of wearing the Dublin jersey. It’s been a great honour to wear the blue jersey for so many years and play alongside a great bunch of lads."

The 29-year-old said he hoped the decision would help to prolong his club career with Lucan Sarsfields.

"For the longevity of my club career, this is the right choice for me," he added

"I also want to thank Pat for the opportunity this year, and wish the team the best of luck for the year ahead."