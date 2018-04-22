Corofin footballer Liam Silke and Cuala hurler Seán Moran have been named as the that the inaugural winners of the AIB GAA Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year Awards.

The duo were announced on Saturday night at an AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards banquet at Croke Park which honoured a team selected from outstanding club championship player performances in both codes.

Silke was selected at corner back on the football team and claimed the Footballer of the Year award in recognition of his massive contribution to the Galway champions in their march to AIB GAA club championship glory.

Seán Moran had been picked at centre back on the hurling team and was honoured with the overall award in recognition of his immense leadership role in Cuala’s impressive defence of the AIB GAA All-Ireland club title.