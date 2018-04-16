Tipperary manager Liam Kearns insists asking his side to potentially play two Munster championship games in a week is completely unfair and damaging to the integrity of the competition.

The winners of the Tipperary-Waterford quarter-final clash on 19 May will progress to a Munster SFC semi-final against Cork.

If Tipperary won, that semi-final was scheduled to take place in Thurles on 3 June, but as their hurlers face Waterford on the same day in Limerick there would be a clash for Premier County supporters. The footballers have now been slated to meet Rebels on 26 May instead .

If Waterford advance, the last-four clash will be played as a double-header with the Cork-Limerick hurling tie at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on 2 June.

"We are the only team in the country that will be asked to play two provincial matches in seven days," Kearns told RTÉ Sport.

"It is a huge factor. To me it goes to the integrity of the competition, the core of the competition. Everyone has to be equal and everyone has to be treated the same before a ball is thrown in. The reality here is we are totally disadvantaged if we beat Waterford."

He continued: "We are not being treated the same as the other teams in the competition or the other teams in the All-Ireland. There is no other team in the country being asked to do this."

The Munster council say they tried to get Tipperary and Cork to agree to an alternative date, such as the 4 June Bank Holiday or 10 June, but this wasn't acceptable to the counties.

The newly congested fixture calendar also leaves less room for manoeuvre than in previous years.

"The Bank Holiday Monday was an option but it was the last option either county wanted," Munster council and CCC chair Jerry O'Sullivan told the Irish Independent.

"The following Saturday was available and was an option but again that wasn't suitable, we couldn't get agreement on that either.

"They had ample opportunity but when one county proposed something and the other county said no. We had no option but to fix the game."