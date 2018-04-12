Galway hurler Johnny Glynn is back in Ireland and will be based in the country for the upcoming summer, according to inter-county teammate Padraig Mannion.

After playing a starring role in Galway's run to the All-Ireland final in 2015, Glynn departed for New York, where he lived and worked for two years.

He missed the entirety of the 2016 hurling season - though he did play football for New York in their narrow defeat to Roscommon in the Connacht championship - but committed to being part of the Galway squad in 2017, commuting back and forth from the US.

He made his only start in the 2017 championship when he was a shock inclusion for September's All-Ireland final victory over Waterford.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 Cúl Heroes collection in Croke Park, Galway wing back Padraig Mannion confirmed that Glynn was back in the country and gearing up for this year's title defence.

"The lads were just asking me there about, 'Is Johnny Glynn back?' and I said I'd seen the story in the paper about two weeks ago that said he's not coming back to Galway, which was the complete opposite [to the reality], because he is back," Mannion told Balls.ie.

"He played with his club Ardrahan there last weekend.

"He's staying, he's training with us (Galway). He's never in bad shape, he's very good for looking after himself. I'd say he's always doing something to keep himself in shape."