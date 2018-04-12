Offaly senior football manager Stephen Wallace is facing an eight-week ban arising from an incident in a Kerry intermediate club game.

An ill-tempered game between John Mitchels and Ardfert has seen several players and officials handed suspensions by the Kerry CCC, with Wallace receiving the stiffest punishment of all.

Mitchels rans out 1-05 to 0-07 winners but the game was marred by a fracas involving a large number of players and mentors in the second half.

The Kerry CCC has ruled on the incident with John Mitchels’ Brendan O’Mahony being hit with a two-game ban and Ardfert’s Kieran Fitzgerald receiving a similar suspension.

But the toughest sanctions were saved for Ardfert officials Wallace and Pat O’Driscoll, who were both handed eight-week bans which carry across all levels of the GAA.

Wallace can appeal the ban, and is reported to have sought a personal hearing with the Kerry CCC.

However, should the suspension stand he would be suspended for Offaly’s Leinster Championship clash with Wicklow on 13 May and would also miss a potential showdown with Dublin two weeks later.