Former Galway camogie player Aislinn Connolly believes that playing women’s matches as the curtain raisers to men’s games is a positive thing.

On Sunday, Kilkenny played Cork in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final at Nowlan Park before the Allianz National Hurling League decider between Kilkenny and Tipperary. Kilkenny won both games.

"It's fantastic that camogie is played before hurling games," Connolly said on League Sunday.

"The amount of work and effort that goes into training and we put in the same work and effort that the lads do.

Former Galway Camogie player Aislinn Connolly: "It is fantastic that Camogie is played before hurling games" #leaguesunday #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/rTtQEsCTOC — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 8, 2018

"It’s brilliant, it gives the players an extra lift; it brings a little more professionalism to it and the girls deserve it. Perception is reality, people watching at home, you see bums on seats.

"People who haven’t been exposed to it are always pleasantly surprised; the skill level is so high.

"Fair play to the camogie association and fair play to the hurling association for making it happen and more of it please."