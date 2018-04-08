TJ Reid finished the League final with a tally of fifteen points and earned a man-of-the-match award as his side beat Tipperary in Nowlan Park by six points.

"Obviously it’s a very special occasion," Reid told RTÉ Sport.

"A League final at home in Nowlan Park against our rivals Tipperary, It couldn’t get any sweeter.

"It’s four years since we won the League, there was plenty of hunger and motivation there. It was a brilliant day, the crowds were unbelievable, kids on the field hurling, unbelievable scenes."

Tipperary were the better side in the first-half but Kilkenny stayed within touching distance thanks to three points from play and seven frees from Reid before hitting 2-12 in the second period.

The Premier County have now lost four League finals in a row to the Cats since their last success in the competition in 2008.

"We weren’t happy with our first half performance, we were maybe 10 percent off where we should have been," said Reid.

"A few words word said at half-time and we came out a better team. It was a massive game for us and a massive win."

Kilkenny got their League campaign off to a disappointing recording losses against Clare and Cork and the end of their years of dominance had been widely predicted.

"There was a lot of negative talk. We were just focusing on ourselves, focusing on our panel, we have a good panel, it will be a long year yet."