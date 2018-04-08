Cork will be hoping to continue their league title defence against Mayo as the semi-final pairings are confirmed in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Both sides contested a famous All-Ireland semi-final last year, with Mayo coming through with a one-point victory as Cork suffered their first defeat in the All-Ireland series since the 2010 quarter-final loss to Tyrone.

Mayo secured their passage to the semis on the back of a 6-11 3-11 win over Monaghan on Sunday, a result which included 3-04 from the boot of Sarah Rowe.

Cork are aiming for a sixth consecutive league title this year and were already assured of a place in the semi-finals heading into this weekend. However, they did suffer a heavy defeat against Donegal in Letterkenny, where they shipped four goals in a 14-point defeat.

Yvonne Bonner top scored for the home side with 2-03, but their impressive result was not enough to send them through to the final four along with Cork.

That spot was claimed by Galway on Sunday after they came away from Mullingar with a six-point win over Westmeath.

Galway finished on level points with Donegal on the Division 1 table, but it's the Connacht side who progress to the semi-finals after scoring more points than the Ulster side in their round 2 meeting earlier in the league.

They now go on to face reigning TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin, who, along with Cork, had also booked their spot in the last four before these round of games took place.

Both semi-final ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of 21/22 April.

Semi-final pairings:

Cork v Mayo

Dublin v Galway