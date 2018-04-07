Kathleen Woods has been named as the new president of the Camogie Association, taking over from Catherine Neary.

Woods was officially installed as the new president at the association’s Congress in Kilkenny this weekend.

Speaking after her appointment, the Armagh native said in her keynote address: "My focus is on continuing the work to date in building a game that people want to play. And to continue the work in an association that is strong, respected and cherishes all members.

"Founded on our own courage, our own truth and our own common sense, let us rededicate ourselves as the Camogie Association to grabbing the world by the lapel, let us ensure that everyone that participates in our great game remembers how we made them feel. Respected, valued, encouraged. Let us make it unforgettable.

She added: "I am a proud Armagh woman, a proud Gael and immensely proud to be chosen as the President of the Camogie Association. Standing on the shoulders of the strong Irish women that have preceded me in this role is both daunting and inspiring."

Both Neary and Woods previously contested for the position in 2014, with Neary defeating Woods by just one vote.

Camogie congress has rejected a Clare motion to switch from skorts to shorts by 77 votes to 12 #saveourskort @JOEdotie @RTEsport — Leinster Camogie (@LeinsterCamogie) April 6, 2018

More than 30 motions were considered at Congress this weekend, one of which was a proposal from Clare to replace 'skorts' with shorts. This was overwhelmingly defeated by 77 votes to 12.

Motion #4 to amend Rule 6 re: Addition of requirement for distinctive goalkeeper's jersey fails with a majority of 89% against #Camogie18 — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) April 6, 2018

Motion 4 related to the introduction of a goalkeeper jersey, which would be distinct from the jerseys worn by outfield players. This was also defeated, with just over 10% of delegates voting in support of the motion.

One of the motions that was passed will see an increase in the minimum playing age for adult inter-county competitions going from 16 to 17 years of age. This will come into effect in January 2019