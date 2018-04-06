Tipperary have made just one change to their side to take on Kilkenny in Sunday's Allianz League Final at Nowlan Park.

Brendan Maher returns to his midfield berth with Thomas Hamill having to settle for a place on the bench this time out.

Maher, who captained Tipperary to All-Ireland glory in 2016, came on off the bench for Hamill last week and starts in midfield alongside Seamus Kennedy.

Ronan Maher shifts to a wing back role, having started in the centre for last weekend's extra-time victory against Limerick.

Tipperary: Daragh Mooney; Alan Flynn, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Barry Heffernan, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher; Brendan Maher, Seamus Kennedy; Sean Curran, Billy McCarthy, John McGrath; Michael Breen, Jason Forde, Willie Connors.

Subs: Brian Hogan, Cathal Barrett, Ger Browne, Cian Darcy, Paudie Feehan, Tomas Hamill, Donagh Maher, Paul Maher, Sean O'Brien, John O'Dwyer, Mark Russell.