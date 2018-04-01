Dublin swelled their jam-packed trophy cabinet with another piece of tin on Sunday, holding off Galway at Croke Park with 14 men to lift the Allianz Football League Division 1 title.

The All-Ireland champions had Niall Scully sent off midway through the second half but went to the well to dig out the win.

Many qualities run through this Sky Blues side, but Pat Spillane identified two in particular that mark them out from the rest.

"You can never praise a great team often enough," he said on the League Sunday panel.

"They have four All-Ireland titles already in the bag under Jim Gavin. They've just secured their fifth league title in six years. They've done it without the likes of Bernard Brogan, Cian O'Sullivan, Diarmuid Connolly, Jack McCaffrey... the list goes on.

"You can talk about heir athleticism, their physicality, composure, decision-making and all of that but there's two things that make a great team.

"One is the ability to win a game without firing on all cylinders. We've seen that in the last two All-Irelands, and we saw it again today. They eked out a victory.

"But secondly - and this the key thing - character. The character, the leadership in this team. Twenty minutes to go, playing against very a strong wind, one point out, and they dug out a victory.

"They're a superb team, a credit to the GAA."