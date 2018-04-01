The Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final between Kilkenny and Tipperary will take place at Nowlan Park next Sunday, as part of a double-header with the Cork-Kilkenny Camogie Division 1 decider.

The Cats had nine points to spare in their semi-final victory over Wexford on Sunday, setting up a showdown with the Premier who edged an epic tussle 2-31 to 1-31 against Limerick after extra-time on Saturday night.

They throw in at 3.30pm next week, two hours after Kilkenny and Cork do battle in the camogie face-off.

Kilkenny are chasing a third Division 1 title in a row and fourth in five seasons.

They beat Galway by 2-10 to 1-9 in Banagher in the semis, with All-Ireland champions Cork making it a repeat of last year’s final - and three of the past four All-Ireland finals - when they edged past Limerick 2-17 to 2-13 in CIT.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final

Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park, 3.30pm

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 final

Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 1.30pm