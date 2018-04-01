Roscommon manager Kevin McStay admits his side made many mistakes in their Division 2 final win over Cavan, but is confident that the upcoming championship will see an eradication of such errors.

The Connacht men prevailed on a 4-16 to 4-12 scoreline against their Ulster opponents at Croke Park in what was a somewhat bizarre encounter, with McStay not pleased at giving away those green flags.

"I felt we were the better team for long periods but kept making life awful hard for ourselves by giving away critical goals," was McStay's initial reaction when he spoke to RTÉ Sport afterwards.

"We stayed at it which is the story of our league. In the end the four points was about right.

"It's a tricky game, it's a bonus game and psychologically not the simplest game in the world to approach.

"We got promoted, that was target number one and we wanted to play here.

"I'm very proud of them, they kept at it. We made loads and loads of mistakes but we'll tidy that up for the summer. We will be competitive for sure in the summer."

With the summer campaign fast approaching, McStay felt it was important that his troops got a run out at Croker and landed silverware in the process.

"It is an U24 team essentially and they need to be back here (Croke Park) as often as they can," he added.

"Today was a good experience mixed with plenty of nonsense.

"This is the beginning of our championship preparation. When we had our team meeting on Friday night that was the beginning of it.

"Some lads put in a fantastic shift out there, others have work to do. Everything goes into the bank now for the championship. We prepare for Leitrim or New York."