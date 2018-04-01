Kilkenny delivered an Easter Sunday cracker which Wexford certainly didn't appreciate as TJ Reid produced a magnificent haul of 0-15 to lead the Cats through to a first Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final since 2014.

It was a conclusive semi-final dismissal of Wexford at a freezing Innovate Wexford Park.

Kilkenny were even able to absorb disappointing starts to either half by the home-side as Reid produced another peerless display. It leaves Brian Cody's men banishing a troubled start to the campaign as they extend their winning run to five games heading into next weekend's league-decider against Tipperary.

Davy Fitzgerald certainly wasn't pulling his punches with his Wexford charges after this below-par showing, and it leaves them with much to ponder ahead of the Leinster championship, in which they round-off their group campaign away to Kilkenny on 9 June.

Wexford had scalped the Cats in three straight competitive games before a narrow loss to Kilkenny in the group-stages of the league, but Kilkenny certainly seem to have asserted command once more with this triumph.

Wexford appeared to have them in trouble though when snapping into a 1-2 to 0-1 lead within seven minutes as, after an opening exchange of points, Rory O'Connor added a second free before the youngster was pulled down in the danger-zone. And Aidan Nolan repeated his feat from the Tipperary game by netting the penalty as Wexford seemed in fine fettle.

But they found themselves out-fought for the remainder of the half as they didn't score again for 25 minutes.

In the meantime, Kilkenny produced a stunning 1-12 to 1-2 turnaround by the 32nd-minute to leave locals amongst the packed 16,452 attendance stunned.

The Cats snatched a 0-6 to 1-2 after 18 minutes with a string of scores from TJ Reid, John Donnelly, Bill Sheehan, Enda Morrissey and a monstrous free from goalie Eoin Murphy.

Wexford's Shaun Murphy fouls Kilkenny's Ger Aylward.

And the black-and-amber continued to spark considerable alarm in the Wexford camp as Reid (3), Donnelly, Richie Leahy and centre-back Cillian Buckley had them purring 0-12 to 1-2 after 29 minutes.

Then came another mortal blow to Wexford ambitions when Walter Walsh dashed in from the right to fire an angled drive to the net and open-up a 1-12 to 1-2 gap on 32 minutes.

Wexford finally ended their impasse seconds later when Rory O'Connor pointed the first of three late frees to help the locals shave the difference to 1-13 to 1-5 at half-time, although Ger Aylward was denied a last-gasp goal.

But Wexford looked to have the cat back amongst the pigeons inside four minutes of the re-start when suddenly closing to within three points (1-14 to 2-8).

They shook things up when points from Conor McDonald and Rory O'Connor (2) were added to when McDonald grabbed a long delivery and out-muscled his marker to ram to the net.

But, just like in the first-half, Wexford again failed to build upon that productive start as Kilkenny instead ruled the roost, with Pádraig Walsh outstanding at full-back in an efficient winners' defence.

TJ Reid was in fine form he led the Cats, with the Ballyhale man adding seven points himself as Kilkenny claimed ten of the next fourteen points to be in cruise control after 65 minutes (1-24 to 2-12).

Rory O'Connor remained a source of scoring regularity for Wexford, and finished with 0-12 to his credit. But Wexford's inability to seize upon their profitable starts to both halfs was their undoing as Kilkenny left a real mark on them ahead of next June's championship rematch.

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy (0-01, 0-01f); Joey Holden, Pádraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Conor Delaney, Cillian Buckley (0-01), Enda Morrissey (0-01); Richie Leahy (0-02), James Maher; Martin Keoghan (0-01), TJ Reid (0-15, 0-11f), John Donnelly (0-02); Ger Aylward (0-02), Walter Walsh (1-01), Bill Sheehan (0-01).

Subs: Conor Fogarty for Maher (48), Liam Blanchfield for Donnelly (60), Lester Ryan for Leahy (67), 22 Luke Scanlon for Sheehan (68), 21 Pat Lyng for Keoghan (71).

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohoe; Pádraig Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Kevin Foley, Shaun Murphy (0-01); Jack O’Connor, Rory O'Connor (0-12, 0-08f), Lee Chin; Aidan Nolan (1-0, penalty), Conor McDonald (1-01), Paul Morris.

Subs: Damien Reck for Devereux (15), Harry Kehoe (0-01) for Morris (50), David Dunne for Nolan (53), Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna) for J O'Connor (69).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).