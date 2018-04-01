Meath manager Andy McEntee admits Division 3 would have been a bad place for the Royals to find themselves next year.

The Leinster side defeated neighbours Louth 1-12 to 0-07 to avoid the drop to the third tier alongside the Wee County - the second relegation spot being taken by Down.

McEntee can now focus on Meath's Leinster SFC opener against Longford on 27 May, with his players returning to their clubs for the opening round of the county championship next week.

"As a group we will be concentrating on first round of Championship, but the guys are back with their clubs now. There is club championship next week, so the lads are back with their clubs," said McEntee, who admitted retaining Division 2 status was important for his squad's development.

"There is no hiding the fact Div 3 wouldn't be good for Meath football it wouldn't be good for this group of players.

"For us to turn around and find ourselves in a position where we have to win the last two games, and then you actually go go and win the last two games I suppose is a bit of a bonus, a bit of a double-edge sword."

Without a win after five rounds, Meath beat Down and Louth to secure their berth in the second tier for 2019.

