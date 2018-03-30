Forward Adrian Cole replaces Conor Moynagh in the only change to Cavan's starting 15 for the Allianz Football League Division 2 final against Roscommon on Sunday.

Cole came off the bench in the crucial win over Tipperary last week and gets the nod for the Croke Park decider.

Kevin McStay also makes just the one alteration to his team.

James Featherston comes in between the sticks after Colm Lavin, who kept goal for the win against Cork last week.

Cavan (Div 2 FL final v Roscommon): Raymond Galligan; Jason McLoughlin, Padraig Faulkner, Enda Flanagan; Martin Reilly, Ciaran Brady, Oisin Kiernan; Gearoid McKiernan, Killian Clarke; Dara McVeety, Bryan Magee, Cian Mackey; Caoimhin O'Reilly, Adrian Cole, Conor Bradley.

Roscommon: James Featherston, David Murray, Peter Domican, Fergal Lennon; Conor Daly, Ultan Harney, Brian Stack; Tadhg O'Rourke, Cathal Compton; Ciarain Murtagh, Niall Kilroy, Conor Devaney; Donie Smith, Ciaran Lennon, Diarmuid Murtagh

Limerick's shootout hero Colin Ryan starts for the Treaty in Saturday's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final against Tipperary.

Ryan nailed the decisive sudden-death free to see off Clare in the quarter-final, the first time a league game was decided by a free-taking competition.

It's the only change manager John Kiely makes for the Thurles clash, as Paul Browne misses out.

Limerick (Div 1 HL semi-final v Tipperary): Nicky Quaid; Sean Finn, Seamus Hickey, Richie English; Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannin, Dan Morrissey; Colin Ryan, Cian Lynch; Gearoid Hegarty, Kyle Hayes, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Barry Murphy