Laois forward Gary Walsh has been dropped from their inter-county panel ahead of their Division 4 final clash with Carlow in Croke Park on Saturday.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, the Laois county board confirmed that the player was suspended for a tweet sent in relation to the verdict in the trial in Belfast involving Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

Laois GAA subsequently issued a tweet disassociating themselves from their player's tweet and Laois GAA's main sponsor MW Hire issued a statement disassociating themselves from the tweet, saying they did not condone the player's views.

Officials from the county board and management team met with Walsh on Thursday evening where his suspension was confirmed, however, they did not say how long it would last.

Walsh has been the top scorer in the National League across all four divisions in 2018 and scored the only goal in Laois's 1-06 to 0-08 win over Carlow last Sunday.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United have confirmed they are investigating a tweet about the same trial which was attributed to their player Luke Rossiter.

"The matter will be investigated and dealt with internally by the club while the rest of the squad, at all age levels, will be reminded of their responsibilities. Opinions expressed on personal social media accounts are in no way representative of the club," they said.