Kerry have been deducted three points from their Lidl NFL Division 1 fixture against Mayo for breaching a rule in relation to fielding an unregistered player, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have announced.

The association has found that the Munster side violated Rule 55, which states that 'any team proved to have played an unregistered player shall be fined €100 per offending player and shall forfeit the game to their opponents, unless exempted by rule 260' according to a statement from the LGFA.

The fixture which took place in Brosna, Kerry on 4 February, produced a 2-14 2-06 result in favour of the home side. Those points will now be awarded to Mayo.

The LGFA statement reads:

"The Ladies Gaelic Football Association can confirm that Kerry have been deducted three points from their Lidl NFL Division 1 fixture against Mayo on February 4, having found to be in breach of rule 55 of the LGFA official guide. The three points from the game have been awarded to Mayo."

RTÉ Sport have contacted the Kerry County Board for comment, but did not receive a response at time of publication.

That result against Mayo had been Kerry's only win of the Division 1 campaign, but the loss of the points means they drop to zero points alongside Westmeath at the bottom end of the table.

Both sides, who are in danger of facing relegation, will meet in the next round this Sunday.