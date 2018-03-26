RTÉ GAA analyst Bernard Flynn believes the people of Mayo should build a shrine to their most "underrated and undervalued" player Kevin McLoughlin following his stunning point to keep the Connacht side in Division 1.

With just seconds remaining, the Knockmore man kicked an incredible point with his weaker right foot to condemn Donegal to Division 2 when it looked for so long that last year’s All-Ireland finalist’s were set for the drop.

Flynn told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1: "The player of the weekend was the man that has done more consistenly for Mayo [than anyone]. What a man. Cometh the hour, cometh the man, Kevin McLoughlin's point was the score of the weekend.

"This guy is a colossus. He might not be the biggest player but he has the biggest heart. Mayo should build a shrine to this guy.

"That was 21 years of Division 1 football [on the line], he did the same thing last year against Tyrone. What a score to break Donegal hearts.

"He is the most underrated and undervalued Mayo player."

Flynn said the league was a great story for the underdog as several counties with small populations enjoyed promotion or high finishes.

Monaghan secured their ever win over Dublin in Croke Park.

"In terms of population and resources, Monaghan finishing third in the league, just a point behind, 29th in the country in terms of population.

"Roscommon are 27th and Cavan are 25th so it blows this myth out of the water about big resources.

"Fermanagh and Carlow promoted, brilliant for the minnows."