It's Galway versus the Dubs next week in the Allianz Football League Division 1 decider, and Kevin Walsh's men will know a lot more about themselves when they square up to the All-Ireland champions with a piece of silver at stake.

Monaghan showed that Dublin can be beaten on Sunday but, given that was a dead rubber for Jim Gavin's team, the Tribesmen will expect a different proposition this weekend.

Ciaran Whelan and Tomás Ó Sé both expect the Dubs to prevail but see the final a s great chance for Galway to gauge their progress.

"I fully understand what they're doing," Whelan said of Walsh's change of system which has added solidity to the side.

"They had to add a bit of steel, they had to make themselves more difficult to beat. They've come to Croke Park on numerous occasions and they've flopped.

"They're having a great season, they're unbeaten, they've momentum. It is still winter football but it's going to be interesting to see, do they have a plan B? If Dublin carve them open and go four or five points up, will they be like Tyrone last year where they're starstruck?

"Or will they be able to say, 'right, we can adapt and we can a different style of football', because they do have some quality players up front. It's going to be a difficult challenge for them. It's a great opportunity for them."

Ó Sé hopes they show some adventure in Croke Park and utilise their potent forwards.

"Galway have to get that balance right between outright defending and... I think they have a forward line that could cause Dublin problems if they move it quickly. I think it's a learning curve for them. You don't suddenly become a top-three team in a season.

"You learn against the best; Dublin are the best. Dublin aren't afraid of any system so we'll see how it goes."