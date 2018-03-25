Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan said he didn't do his team "justice" last year, but believes redemption has come in the form of a return to Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

McGleenan delivered his warts and all self-appraisal after the Breffni men edged a dramatic 0-17 to 2-10 victory against Tipperary.

Conor Madden's brilliant 75th-minute score snatched the win and secured promotion at the expense of Tipp, with Cavan facing Roscommon at Croke Park in next week's Division 2 final.

Twelve months ago, Cavan dropped out of the top tier following a loss against the Rossies at Dr Hyde Park. The pain of that setback made today's success all the sweeter.

"We're absolutely delighted," said McGeenan.

"It was still in our hands but it required a massive performance to get us across the line. They delivered. I thought for a long time we were going to kick ourselves out of it but thankfully Conor Madden came in there... and kicked the winner.

"I felt I didn't do these boys justice in terms of my performance last year and I asked them to give me another crack at it this year. I'm delighted with how we went about our business.

"Division 1 is where you want to be. You've got to test yourself against the top teams. It's a fabulous 12 months we've had. It's energised this county. They're mad about Gaelic football and they want the best for their team. We're over the moon to go to Croke Park next week."

Tipp led by two points at half-time but the dismissal of Liam Casey for the Premier proved pivotal. Cavan kicked on, and - right at the death - grabbed the glory.

"In the second half the guys really went at it," McGleenan added.

"We threw caution to the wind. We attacked the game at every opportunity and we've got or rewards. That's a superb Tipperary team. They came here to win and that's great preparation for the summer time.

"The one thing we said to the players at half-time was, 'whatever you have leave it one the field, if it's meant to be it'll be'.

"In fairness everybody went at it."