An understrength Galway rounded off the regulation league in fine form as they proved too hot to handle for winless Kildare at St.Conleths Park.

In truth, Galway never really had to get out of second gear as they saw out the game with a degree of comfort.

The Tribesmen can now look forward to a league final meeting with Dublin next Sunday while Kildare must lick their wounds for the upcoming championship after suffering relegation.

Galway, who are unbeaten in the league to date, began well with Eamonn Brannigan, one of four late changes for the Tribesmen, kicking a brace of points to go into an early two point lead.

The home side were on level terms minutes later though as Moorefield’s Eanna O’Connor kicked a free on his return in the white jersey before Tommy Moolick scored after a flowing move which ended with Eamonn Callaghan finding the big midfielder in space.

Galway hit three points in a row between the 8th and 14th minutes to go 0-05 to 0-02 ahead as Eoin Finnerty scored well under pressure to add to scores from Johnny Duane and a lovely effort from former League of Ireland star Padraic Cunningham.

Jimmy Hyland briefly narrowed the lead with a lovely wrap around with Keith Cribbin to score but it was only brief respite as Kevin Walsh’s men kicked on again with a Sean Armstrong free and two Sean Kelly efforts from play.

That left Galway with an 0-08 to 0-03 lead which could have been bigger as Kelly had a goal chance after his attempted pass inside could only rebound off a couple of Kildare players and he regained possession but he could only place his effort narrowly wide of the town end goal.

The home side did finish the half strongly with points from Fergal Conway and Eanna O’Connor which meant Galway went into the break with an 0-08 to 0-05 lead.

Tempers flared in Newbridge in Galway's six point win over Kildare

Galway continued their dominance at the start of the second half as they hit three quickfire points to go six clear with Armstrong kicking two nice efforts from play with one an absolute peach off the outside of his right foot while half time sub Shane Walsh increased the lead further with a free.

Kildare were incredibly wasteful throughout and kicked fifteen wides overall. But they did find something of a second wind, kicking three of the next four efforts as O’Connor, Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy all scored to narrow the gap to four points.

Galway were sitting back and inviting Kildare onto them at this stage and even though Daniel Courtney and O’Connor scored it was a goal the home side needed and when Jimmy Hyland had an effort saved the race was run for the already relegated Lillywhites.

Galway finished off the game in style as second half subs Cian D’Arcy, Adrian Varley, Frankie Burke and Michael Daly all scored in the dying stages to give the only unbeaten team left in Division 1 a comfortable victory.

Galway: Ruairi Lavelle; Evan Wynne, Declan Kyne, David Wynne, Gary O’Donnell, Johnny Duane (0-01), Gareth Bradshaw, Patrick Sweeney (0-02), Ciaran Duggan, Thomas Flynn, Sean Kelly (0-02), Eoin Finnerty (0-01), Eamonn Brannigan, Sean Armstrong (0-03, 0-02f), Padraic Cunningham (0-02).

Subs: Shane Walsh (0-01, 0-01f) for Kelly h-t, Frankie Burke (0-01) for Sweeney 46 mins, Michael Daly (0-01) for Brannigan 52 mins, Cian D’Arcy (0-01) for Armstrong 56 mins, Adrian Varley (0-01) for Cunningham 67 mins.

Kildare: Aaron O’Neill; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mark Hyland, Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Kevin Flynn, Paul Cribbin (0-01), Tommy Moolick (0-01), Fergal Conway (0-01), Keith Cribbin, Eamonn Callaghan, Jimmy Hyland (0-01), Eanna O’Connor 0-04 (0-02fs, 0-01 45), Paddy Brophy (0-01).

Subs: Mark Dempsey for M.Hyland h-t, Fionn Dowling for Conway 45 mins, David Slattery for Callaghan 49 mins, Daniel Courtney (0-01) for Byrne 55 mins, Ruadhan O’Giollain for Hyland 66 mins.

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)