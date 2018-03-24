Stirring late points from Rory O'Connor and Conor McDonald saw Wexford end Galway's reign as Allianz Hurling League Division 1 champions in today's absorbing quarter-final showdown at Innovate Wexford Park.

After the snow-enforced delay to this fixture, the sides embraced the challenge with passion, with Ireland's Six Nations star Tadgh Furlong joining the local voices amongst the 7,200 attendance.

Conor Whelan had Galway level for an eighth time after 61 minutes (0-20 to 1-17) before Wexford conjured up the decisive blows through O'Connor and McDonald to set up an unmissable semi-final showdown against Kilkenny next weekend just a few weeks after the Cats edged Wexford in the group-stages.

The rivalry was intense from the off, and ten points were shared during the first 18 minutes, with Joe Canning levelling on 0-5 apiece from a monstrous free having earlier obliged as Johnny Coen, Conor Whelan and Joseph Cooney also weighed in.

Wexford's intent was clear during that engaging start as Kevin Foley and Diarmuid O'Keeffe delivered from play while Lee Chin, Paudie Foley and Rory O'Connor all converted frees.

Wexford seemed to be gaining the upper-hand when stealing clear by 0-8 to 0-5 on 25 minutes after further submissions from Rory O'Connor (2 frees) and defender O'Keeffe.

Galway regained the initiative though by 0-9 to 0-8 after 30 minutes after a string of scores from Johnny Coen, Conor Whelan and Cathal Mannion (2).

But Wexford brought added further intrigue to matters when Conor McDonald swept the ball to the empty net in the 33rd-minute after the 'keeper had initially saved brilliantly from Rory O'Connor. The lead was stretched to four points by Lee Chin, before Canning had it down to 1-9 to 0-11 at half-time with a couple of late placed-balls.

Galway resumed with real purpose when transforming matters by 0-14 to 1-9 inside four minutes through Mannion, Coen and Canning (free).

Wind-assisted Wexford simply refused to give in and were re-energised by scores from Paudie Foley (2 frees), Jack O'Connor and Kevin Foley to hit the front again by the 44th-minute (1-13 to 0-14).

That margin was sustained entering the last 20 minutes after booming efforts from Wexford defenders Paudie Foley and Liam Ryan left it 1-16 to 0-17.

But Galway were dealt a serious blow when they lost attacker Jack Coyne to a red-card following an off-the-ball offence, and Wexford wing-back Paudie Foley almost added to the visitors' woes only to blaze a goaling chance over the 'bar (1-17 to 0-18).

The possibility of extra-time certainly loomed as sub Jason Flynn and Conor Whelan brought Galway back level at 0-20 to 1-17 on 61 minutes.

However, it then fell to Rory O'Connor and Conor McDonald to assume the starring roles as they delivered the clinching blows while Kevin Foley went agonisingly close with a goaling chance.

At 1-23 to 0-23 and only seconds left, Joe Canning had no choice but to try to force extra-time from a last-gasp free. But Wexford resisted as they gained some revenge for last year's Leinster final loss to Galway, who they face again at home in the championship on June 2nd.

Before that though there's the small matter of next Saturday's fight with the Cats.

Wexford: M Fanning, S Donohoe, L Ryan (0-1), D Reck, D O'Keeffe (0-3), M O'Hanlon, P Foley (0-5, 3fs), R O'Connor (0-6, 4fs), K Foley (0-2), Jack O'Connor (0-1), D Dunne, S Murphy, P Morris, C McDonald (1-2), L Chin (0-2, 1f).

Subs: W Devereux for Reck (14), A Nolan for Dunne (54), H Kehoe (0-1) for J O'Connor (68), C Dunbar for Morris (68).

Galway: J Skehill, A Tuohy, J Hanbury, J Grealish, P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte, J Canning (0-10, 9fs, 1 '65), J Coen (0-3), J Cooney (0-1), C Mannion (0-3), J Coyne, D Burke, C Cooney, C Whelan (0-5).

Subs: S Loftus for Grealish (ht), J Flynn (0-1) for Burke (58), B Concannon for Cooney (59).