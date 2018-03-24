Tom Ryan is to take over as director-general of the GAA, the association has confirmed.

The Carlow native, who is the current director of finances, has come through a selection process and takes over from Páraic Duffy, who steps down after 10 years in charge at the end of this month.

The 48-year-old is based in Dublin and is a member of the Faughs club in Templeogue.

In the past few minutes, the GAA have released a statement, confirming his appointment.

GAA President John Horan said: "I am pleased to announce that Tom Ryan has been appointed as the new Ard Stiúrthóir of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

"He has served the GAA well in his previous position and has the requisite vision to lead the Association in the years ahead.

"He understands the GAA at every level and is highly active at club level providing him with important insights into the challenges we face as an organisation.

"I look forward to working with him and wish him well in the role."

The new Director General added: "I am humbled and excited to be assuming this position and I am greatly looking forward to serving the Association and its members to the very best of my ability in the years ahead."