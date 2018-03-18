Laois have secured their place in Division 1B after clinching a hard-fought victory against Antrim in their relegation play-off.

Antrim came into this on the back of a confidence building win over Offaly the previous week and they started the brighter of the two sides in the first quarter at Dunloy.

The Glensmen established a 0-03 to 0-01 lead after the opening exchanges, and looked to be the hungrier and more purposeful of the sides.

Blustery conditions wreaked havoc in the opening half, both sides racking up several wides apiece.

But it was Laois that adapted better to the icy blasts, and they soon began to find their rhythm, scoring three points on the bounce before Stephen Bergin carved his way through the hosts’ defence, only to drill his effort off the crossbar.

The O’Moore County continued to threaten in front of goal, and eventually got their reward when Patrick Purcell sliced home, giving the visitors a crucial goal advantage, and a healthy five point cushion at the break.

Four points from the irrepressible Neil McManus and a score from James McNaughton on the other side of half-time restored parity at 0-13 to 1-10.

From then on it was end to end, both sides desperate to avoid relegation, keeping in touch with one another on the scoreboard, but neither producing the quality to pull in front.

Ben Conroy missed a gilt-edged chance to get Laois’ second goal, firing wide from close range, while at the opposite end Neil McManus had a penalty saved superbly by keeper Enda Rowland.

Eoghan Campbell fired over to equalise for the home side yet again with just minutes left on the clock, and it looked as though the dogged encounter could be heading to extra time.

However two quick fire Laois scores in the dying moments of the tie saw them secure Division 1B hurling for another season, with the final score 0-17 – 1-16.

Neil McManus was top-scorer for Antrim

Laois complete their survival mission, for Antrim it was an all too familiar tale, another spirited performance characterised by an inability to convert passion to points.

Laois: Enda Rowland; Joe Phelan, Leigh Bergin, Lee Cleere (0-01); James Ryan, Matthew Whelan, Padraig Lawlor; Patrick Purcell (1-01), Ben Conroy (0-01); Willie Dunphy (0-02), Charles Dwyer, PJ Scully; Ross King (0-10, 0-07f), Neil Foyle, Stephen Bergin (0-01)

Subs: Mark Kavanagh for Scully (44), Ciaran Comerford for Bergin (68), Aidan Corby for Foyle (52), Conor Phelan for Bergin (68)

Antrim: Ryan Elliott; Arron Graffin, John Dillon, Ryan McCambridge; Joe Maskey, Conor McKinley (capt.), Paddy Burke (0-01); Eoghan Campbell (0-01), Gerard Walsh; Conor Johnston (0-02), Neil McManus (0-09, 0-05f), Michael Armstrong (0-01); Donal McKinley, Conor McCann, Nigel Elliott (0-01)

Subs: James McNaughton (0-01) for Walsh (35), Simon McCrory for McCann (55), Ciaran Clarke for McKinley (68)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)