Carlow confirmed their place in Division Three of next year’s Allianz Football League with a hard-fought three-point win over Antrim in Corrigan Park.

Sunday's clash in Belfast was the only Division Four clash to survive the bad weather with Waterford’s tie with Leitrim and Wicklow’s match with Limerick being postponed until today.

Having already dropped a point in their previous home game against Wicklow, Antrim could not afford another slip-up against the Barrowsiders,but two black cards issued to midfielder Ricky Johnston and captain Kevin O’Boyle in the second half didn’t help their cause.

The Saffrons also finished the game with 14 men after substitute Stephen Beatty was sent off moments after coming on following an off-the-ball clash with Carlow defender Jordan Morrissey.

They've only gone & done it. @Carlow_GAA are finally out of footballs basement & are promoted to Division 3. Reward for some serious effort over the past couple of years

The opening 35 minutes was largely forgettable with CJ McGourty (three) and Paul Broderick (five) exchanging frees in a stop-start affair.

Carlow edged the first half 0-06 to 0-04 and they made the perfect start to the second when Eoghan Ruth pointed after 45 seconds.

O’Boyle’s black card following a foul on Brendan Murphy seemed to spur Lenny Harbinson’s side into life and, despite going four down following a Darragh Foley free, the Saffrons kicked into gear.

Three unanswered points from substitute Kristan Healy, McGourty (free), and Matthew Fitzpatrick brought Antirm to within a point, but they lost Beatty to a straight red.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as goalkeeper Chris Kerr misjudged the flight of a Broderick free in the swirling breeze and Foley was on hand to convert from close range to put Carlow 1-9 to 0-8 ahead.

Johnston’s black card moments later seemed to settle the contest in Carlow’s favour, but Antrim rallied once more in the final 10 minutes.

Substitute Paddy McBride, deemed unfit to start due to flu, split the posts along with McGourty and fellow sub Odhran Eastwood to give Antrim hope.

Yet they overstretched themselves at times and late points from Morrissey and Ruth ensured Carlow gained promotion from Division Four while Antrim will need to rely on the Barrowsiders doing them a favour next weekend against Laois to stand a chance of a return to the third tier.

Antrim: C Kerr; P Healy, P Gallagher, N Delargy; K O’Boyle; M Sweeney, J Laverty; R Johnston, P McAleer; M Fitzpatrick (0-1), C Murray (0-1), R McCann; C McGourty (0-7, 0-6fs), C Duffin, R Murray.

Subs used: K Healy (0-1) for R Murray, S Beatty for O’Boyle (Black Card), O Eastwood (0-1) for Johnston (Black Card), P McBride (0-1) for Laverty.

Carlow: R Molloy; C Crowley, S Redmond, Conor Lawlor; J Morrissey (0-1), D St Ledger, C Moran; B Murphy, S Murphy, S Gannon, D Foley (1-2, 0-1f), E Ruth (0-1); P Broderick (0-7, 0-7fs), D O’Brien, J Murphy.

Subs used: Cian Lawlor for O’Brien, M Rennick for Gannon, B Kavanagh (0-1) for Morrissey, L Walker for Foley.