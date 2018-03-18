Two weeks after Storm Emma wiped out sporting events across the country, another icy blast has claimed a slew of Allianz League fixtures.

A dumping of snow on Saturday night through to Sunday morning has put paid to games throughout the country.

All four Division 1 hurling quarter-finals have bitten the dust.

The Offaly v Kilkenny (1pm), Wexford v Galway (2pm), Dublin v Tipperary (3pm) and Limerick v Clare (4pm) ties have been rescheduled for tomorrow, Bank Holiday Monday.

A pitch inspection, however, will take place at Wexford Park at 5pm before a final decision is made.

Allianz Hurling League Quarter Final Wexford v Galway postponed and Refixed for tomorrow Monday pending further inspection today at 5pm https://t.co/iN1br1jCDS via @officialwexgaa — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 18, 2018

The Westmeath v Carlow Division 2A hurling final is gone and is rescheduled for tomorrow, 2pm throw-in.

The Allianz Football League has also been affected, with five game rescheduled for Monday.

They are Louth v Meath (Division 2 - 2pm), Offaly v Sligo (Division 3 - 3pm) and Waterford v Leitrim, Wicklow v Limerick (Division 4 - both 2pm).

The Down v Tipperary clash in Division 2 was called off on Sunday morning. A new date for that game will be confirmed on Tuesday.

The All-Ireland Club Camogie Championships finals at Croke Park have been called off. Athenry were due to take on Johnstownbridge in the intermediate game at 1.30pm, while Sarsfields were up against Slaughtneil at 3.30pm in the senior decider.

Croker does have undersoil heating but as conditions around the ground continued to deteriorate, the decision was made to call them off.

Gaelic games are not the only sports unsettled by the unseasonal weather.

This afternoon's feature meeting at Navan has been cancelled due to snow.

The meeting was set to stage the Toals.com Bookmakers Webster Cup Chase with the scheduled reappearance of Willie Mullins' exciting Great Field and the progressive Doctor Phoenix.

There was also the Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase, a competitive handicap chase and a Listed novice hurdle.

And despite the best efforts of the ground staff at the RDS, today's Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup final between Belvedere and Blackrock College has been postponed. It's been refixed for Friday 23 March at the same venue.