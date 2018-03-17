Late Clare points from Jamie Malone and David Tubridy saw the visitors past Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday.

Having been 0-12 to 0-10 in front with 63 minutes, the Banner County found that advantage wiped out as Cork had scores through sub Stephen Sherlock and Colm O’Neill, his fourth.

Despite being outplayed for much of the second half, the home team had the momentum and it appeared that they might get the win they needed to stay in contention for promotion from Division 2.

However, the Banner, who went into the game with fears of relegation still alive, finished the job well as the impressive Malone got his third point and Tubridy wrapped things up with his fourth.

Cork led by 0-07 to 0-05 at half-time, having come into the game well following a slow start. Twice, they could have been punished with a Clare goal but Seán O’Donoghue and then Jamie Malone both shot wide when in very good positions.

While Tubridy’s frees kept Clare in touch, Cork looked set to push on as they established a 0-04 to 0-02 lead with Ian Maguire, Mark Collins and Colm O’Neill influential. Tubridy and Malone levelled for Clare but Cian Dorgan, Collins and John O’Rourke ensured Cork led at the interval, with Brennan having Clare’s only score in response.

Clare's Eoghan Collins on the move

Brennan opened the second-half scoring, O’Neill answering for Cork, but the next 25 minutes belonged to the visitors as they outscored Cork by five points to two.

Eoin Cleary was key for Clare, kicking three of those scores, while Malone’s second of the game put them back in front for the first time since early in the opening half.

Even when Collins pulled one back for Cork to make 0-11 to 0-10 on 59 after sub Donncha O’Connor had made his presence felt in winning a free, Clare came back and Brennan had his third after a well-worked move up the field.

O’Neill kicked a very scoreable Cork free wide, which seemed to sum up their troubles, but they managed to draw level as Stephen Sherlock’s good score from the left was followed by O’Neill’s free.

Clare had beaten Cork by eight points last year in Ennis, but here they were asked a different question. They had an answer though and Malone capped his excellent display with the go-ahead score before Tubridy ensured the win.

Corks' Cian Dorgan evades Cian O'Dea of Clare

Scorers for Clare: David Tubridy 0-04 (0-03f), Eoin Cleary (0-01f), Jamie Malone, Gary Brennan 0-03 each, Keelan Sexton 0-01.

Scorers for Cork: Colm O’Neill 0-04 (0-01f), Mark Collins 0-03 (0-02f), John O’Rourke 0-02, Ian Maguire, Stephen Sherlock, Cian Dorgan 0-01 each.

Clare: Eamonn Tubridy (Doonbeg); Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora), Aaron Mac Gearailt (Éire Óg), Cillian Brennan (Clondegad); Seán O’Donoghue (Cooraclare), Eoghan Collins (Ballyhaunis, Mayo), Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare); Gary Brennan (Clondegad), Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen); Kieran Malone (Miltown-Malbay), Jamie Malone (Corofin), Seán Collins (Cratloe); Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry-Ibrickane), Eoin Cleary (St Joseph’s, Miltown), David Tubridy (Doonbeg).

Subs: Conor Finucane (Lissycasey) for Seán Collins (67), Seán Malone (Miltown-Malbay) for Eoghan Collins, Alan Sweeney (St Breckan’s) for Kieran Malone, Eimhin Courtney (Éire Óg) for David Tubridy (all 70).

Cork: Mark White (Clonakilty); Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s), Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown), Kevin Crowley (Millstreet); Matthew Taylor (Mallow), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Tomás Clancy (Fermoy); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig), Mark Collins (Castlehaven), Peter Kelleher (Kilmichael); John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Colm O’Neill (Balllyclough), Michael Hurley (Castlehaven).

Subs: Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Kelleher, Donncha O’Connor (Ballyclough) for Dorgan (both 55), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for Taylor (60), Seán Wilson (Douglas) for Kiely (62, black card), Daniel O’Callaghan (Clyda Rovers) for Hurley (69), Micheál McSweeney (Newcestown) for Clancy (70, black card).

Referee: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Kerry).