6Dublin centre back Cian O'Sullivan could miss the entire Leinster championship after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The two-time All Star suffered the injury during last Sunday's Allianz Football League hammering of Kerry, which was his first start of the year.

The Herald reports that the Kilmacud Crokes man (29) will miss the All-Ireland champions' Leinster opener against Offaly or Wicklow on May and could struggle to be ready for a provincial decider on 26 or 27 June.

Dublin have won 12 of the last 13 Leinster titles - this year's provincial champions will be guaranteed three games in July-August under the new Super 8s quarter-final format.