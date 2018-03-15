Waterford will play their two home games in the Munster hurling championship at neutral venues due to "the unavailability of Walsh Park".

The Deise's home stadium has a maximum capacity of 8,000 due to health and safety concerns, far below what could be expected to attend the All-Ireland finalists' clashes with Tipperary and Cork.

League games are played there but it hasn't hosted a Munster championship game since 2003.

Despite speculation that they would simply cede home advantage to their opponents, Derek McGrath's side will face Tipp at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (on 3 June) and Cork at Thurles' Semple Stadium (17 June).

Their other round-robin games are away to Clare (27 May) and Limerick, again at the Gaelic Grounds, on 10 June.