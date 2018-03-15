Mickey Harte has suffered a blow with the news that Darren McCurry has left the Tyrone panel due to work commitments.

On the Red Hand senior panel since 2012, McCurry has scored 2-84 in 30 Championship matches, but lost his starting place by last summer - coming on as a second-half substitute in the Ulster final, the All-Ireland quarter-final and the semi-final capitulation to the Dubs.

The Edendork clubman, a plumber, said his career means he cannot give the commitment required to thrive at the top level.

McCurry told Teamtalkmag: "We have a lot of work in north Antrim at the moment and I was finding it difficult to train three or four nights a week."

The talented forward did not rule out a return should his work situation change.

"That is the level of commitment that you have to give to county football and I feel that I’m not in the position to do that at the moment. I will concentrate with the club for the season ahead and I will review my situation after that," he said.

With county set-ups becoming more and more professional in their approach and training schedules demanding more and more time, most of the top counties have seen players withdraw as they struggle to balance their sporting commitments with their careers.

Alan Freeman left the Mayo football panel last year, Declan Walsh has not joined up with Donegal this year, Tipperary hurler Kieran Bergin has also walked away, along with Meath goalkeeper Paddy O'Rourke and Clare's Brendan Bugler.