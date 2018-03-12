Coaching professional Lisa Fallon has joined the Dublin senior football backroom team.

The UEFA A coaching licence holder, who is currently completing her Pro licence, is also a member of John Caufield's Cork City set-up and played a key role in their Airtricity League triumph last season.

Fallon also works with Michael O'Neill in Northern Ireland and was part of his coaching ticket when they qualified for the European Championships in 2016.

She has been credited with providing detailed opposition analysis for the teams she works with.

Dublin football manager Jim Gavin is known for keeping his set-up fresh, in 2015 he drafted in legendary basketball coach Mark Ingle and he has also visited Ireland rugby training sessions to learn from Joe Schmidt.

In 2013, Fallon became Ireland’s first-ever female manager of a senior men’s team in the Leinster Senior League with Lakelands FC.