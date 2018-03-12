An impressive scoring return from a widespread of scorers was Dublin manager Jim Gavin’s summation of their 12-point defeat of Kerry in Croke Park.

The reigning League champions were again humbled by the blue juggernaut at GAA headquarters who now have one foot in the final after their fifth successive win.

Goals from Niall Scully and Ciarán Kilkenny copper-fastened the win, their biggest of the campaign so far, and Gavin told RTÉ Sport he was pleased with how they kept the umpires busy in a 2-17 to 0-11 victory.

"Over both halves we were quite consistent in terms of the scoreboard, 1-08 and 1-0-9 respectively, 2-15 from play of the 2-17 we got," he said.

"We had nine different scorers so we will take a lot of satisfaction from that."

While the green flag was raised on two occasions, it could easily have been a greater defeat for the Kingdom had the home side shown greater accuracy bearing down on Shane Murphy.

It may have been an 11th consecutive win between league and championship, but the Dublin boss says such profligacy could be punished as the year wears on.

"With the goal chances, it is great to see that we are creating them, we just need to work a bit on our finishing.

"They could become important in future games...with 11 weeks to go to the championship, we are slowly building up."