There was a poignant moment at the end of the 2018 Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup final, when two sisters playing on the opposing teams embraced after the final whistle.

Video footage captured DCU's Niamh Kelly running over to comfort her sister Grace, who was on the UL side that suffered a one-point defeat after a thrilling decider.

The siblings, who both play for the Mayo senior team, have never lined out against each other before, according to the DCU player who scored a point in the final at Abbotstown.

The closely-fought tie produced a dramatic finale, with DCU captain and player of the match Aishling Moloney scoring a sensational late point to secure a first O'Connor Cup title for the Dublin university since 2011.

But for Kelly, the victory brought 'mixed emotions' for her.

Video credit: Jerome Quinn and Ladies HEC (Higher Education Colleges)

"I was delighted for us obviously after winning but I couldn't help but feel sorry obviously for Grace because it's the first time that we haven't been on the same team together," she told Jerome Quinn.

"My heart went straight out for her and I just had to go over and just hug her. We're always on the same team so it was hard for me to see her like that as well."

She continued: "We just hugged for a while, couldn't really say too much. She had a fantastic game and to be honest, I thought we had it lost at one stage and it could have went either way but far play to Aishling Moloney coming on and she drove us there.

"Captain and player of the match, and she's been outstanding for us all year. She's an inspiration and a savage player.

"It was anyone's game and we were just lucky to get on the end of it. It's a bit of mixed emotions really. I'm obviously going to enjoy tonight but I can't help but feel sorry for Grace too."