Westmeath made a Lazarus style recovery to claim a narrow two point victory over Rory Gallagher's Fermanagh side, who will be devastated to have left Mullingar empty-handed, having led for large periods of the game.

Westmeath scored four points in as many additional minutes to steal the victory and set themselves up perfectly for back to back promotions.

Tommy McDaniel opened the scoring for Westmeath in the opening minute, but Fermanagh responded brilliantly, registering the next five points courtesy of Ciaran Corrigan, Seamus Quigley (3f) and Aidan Breen.

John Heslin then responded with a free for Westmeath, but two points before the interval courtesy of Barry Mulrone and Seamus Quigley gave Fermanagh a 0-7 to 0-2 lead at the interval.

Westmeath really were a different team after the interval, with Ger Egan getting the opening score of the second half.

Luke Loughlin then added a monster point for Westmeath, which was cancelled out immediately by Seamus Quigley’s free.

John Heslin then replied with a free for the Lake County and an excellent score from the same player brought the gap down to two points.

Quigley again responded for Fermanagh, but an amazing left-footed effort from Heslin gave his side the belief they could win the game.

James Dolan’s effort brought the gap back to the minimum, but Westmeath were dealt a killer blow when Fermanagh substitute Eamonn Maguire found the net, after an excellent pass from Kane Connor.

Fermanagh were reduced to 14 men when Cian McManus was dismissed and scores from Heslin and Ronan O’Toole reduced the deficit heading into stoppage time.

Colin Kelly’s side trailed by two going into injury time, but two points from Heslin levelled procedures.

Luke Loughlin’s74th minute effort gave his side the lead, much to the delight of the home crowd, before John Connellan’s score moments later sealed a smash and grab victory for the Lake County.

Westmeath look in a great position to secure promotion after today, facing Longford next weekend, with the winners of that game likely to be promoted.

Westmeath: Eoin Carberry; MarkMcCallon, Frank Boyle, Killian Daly; Noel Mulligan, Alan Stone, James Dolan (0-1); Denis Corroon, John Heslin (0-7, 0-5f); Kieran Martin, Ger Egan (0-1), Luke Loughlin (0-2); John Egan, Callum McCormack, Tommy McDaniel (0-1).

Subs used: Jamie Gonoud for McCallon (B/C, 13),Ronan Wallace for McDaniel (HT), Ronan O’Toole (0-1) for John Egan (55), John Connellan (0-1) for McCormack (63), David Lynch for Mulligan (70).

Fermanagh: Thomas Treacy; Micky Jones, Che Cullen, Cian McManus; Barry Mulrone (0-1), Kane Connor, Declan McCusker; Eoin Donnelly, Ryan Jones; Ciaran Corrigan (0-1), Daniel Teague, Aidan Breen (0-1); Conor McGee, Conall Jones, Seamus Quigley (0-6, 0-5f).

Subs used: Ruairi Corrigan for McGee (19), Paul McCusker for Teague (25), Sean Quigley for Eoin Donnolly (HT), Eamonn Maguire (1-0) for Conall Jones (43), Tomas Corrigan for Ruiari Corrigan (52), James McMahon for Seamus Quigley (60).