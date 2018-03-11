Experienced attacker Colm O'Neill powered Cork to an important victory in Navan, shooting 1-06 to keep the Rebels in the Allianz League Division 2 promotion picture.

Ronan McCarthy's side enjoyed a strong start at Pairc Tailteann, including a 12th-minute John O'Rourke goal, and were in control throughout as they picked up their third win of the campaign.

Former All-Ireland winner O'Neill was part of a full-forward line that scored 2-14 with Mark Collins registering 0-07 and O'Rourke 1-01.

It was a timely return to top form from Cork after losing to Cavan and they will hope for wins in their remaining games against Clare and Roscommon to secure Division 1 football in 2019.

There was a boost with the late introduction of veteran attacker Donncha O'Connor for his first action of the season.

But Andy McEntee's Meath are in trouble after three straight defeats and will hope for a strong finish to the campaign to give relegation the slip.

A great start stood to Cork who opened up a five-point lead after 12 minutes and rarely looked troubled from there on.

The visitors led 0-04 to 0-02 when they hit Meath on the break for a well worked goal that put significant daylight between the teams.

Sean White and O'Neill combined on the right and when O'Neill's shot was only parried by Meath 'keeper David Gallagher, O'Rourke bundled the ball in from close range.

The silence was deafening at the Navan venue and though the hosts responded with four unanswered points, they were always playing catch-up.

Donal Lenihan scored two of those four points for Meath but, just like their last home game against Clare, they suffered from poor first-half shooting with a number of point attempts falling short.

Lenihan's third point of the game in the 21st minute left Meath just one behind, 1-04 to 0-06 but Cork finished the half strong to reassert their authority.

This time it was the Leesiders who hit four points in a row, comprising a brace each from Collins and O'Neill.

Collins closed out the first-half scoring after a great catch at midfield from man-of-the-match Ian Maguire and Cork looked well in control at 1-09 to 0-07.

Cillian O'Sullivan took the fight to Cork in the second-half and pulled back four points for Meath but the Munster men were always in pole position on the scoreboard, maintaining a healthy lead throughout.

Colllins and O'Neill continue to pick off timely points and Collins played in defender Matthew Taylor for a neat point in the 54th minute.

O'Neill wrapped up the win in the 69th minute with a well worked goal after O'Rourke pounced on a poor Meath kick-out to play in the Ballyclough poacher.

There was a melee in stoppage time and Meath centre-back Brian Power was dismissed after receiving his second yellow card while Collins walked for a black card offence.

Cork: Mark White; Kevin Flahive, Jamie O'Sullivan, Kevin Crowley; Tomas Clancy, Brian O'Driscoll, Matthew Taylor (0-01); Ian Maguire, Cillian O'Hanlon; Kevin O'Driscoll, Sean White (0-01), Ruairi Deane; Mark Collins (0-07, 0-04f), Colm O'Neill (1-06, 0-02f), John O'Rourke (1-01).

Subs: Michael McSweeney for Deane (39), Conor Dorman for B O'Driscoll (39), Michael Hurley for Sean White (62), Cian Kiely for Crowley (66, black card), Donncha O'Connor for O'Neill (70), Peter Kelleher for Kevin O'Driscoll (70). Collins black card 76, not replaced.

Meath: David Gallagher; Seamus Lavin (1-00), Conor McGill, Donal Keogan; Mickey Burke, Brian Power, Shane McEntee; Bryan Menton, Brian Conlon; Graham Reilly (0-03), Ben Brennan (0-01), James McEntee (0-01); Cillian O'Sullivan (0-04, 0-02f), Thomas O'Reilly (0-02), Donal Lenihan (0-04, 0-04f).

Subs: Harry Rooney for Burke (31), Eamon Wallace for Brennan (54), Sean Tobin for O'Reilly (62), Padraig McKeever for Lenhihan (65), Bryan McMahon for Shane McEntee (69).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)