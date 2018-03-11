Tipperary held off a spirited late rally from Cork to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Allianz League Division 1A.

The Premier County shot 20 wides to Cork’s six but did enough to oust their old Munster rivals in Thurles.

Tipp le by 0-15 to 1-9 at the break but while Cork never gave up a late rally came up just short.

Five Tipperary forwards found the range by the 22nd minute to lead by 0-15 to 1-09 at the end of an entertaining opening half.

And it took a good save by Anthony Nash to deny John McGrath - the only forward not to raise a flag for the Premier County before the break - when the Loughmore-Castleiney clubman got through on goal.

Tipperary opted for wind advantage in the first-half but found themselves 1-2 to 0-03 behind after eight minutes when Patrick Horgan blasted home a penalty after Alan Cadogan was fouled.

The Tipperary response was superb with four points in less than three minutes, with Jason Forde again impressing as he landed two of them and Billy McCarthy and Sean Curran also found their range.

Five of the six Cork forwards found the target before the break but Horgan, who had 1-05 posted by the interval, was the only one to score more than a point.

The sides were level five times in the opening half but Tipperary finished strongly before the interval with Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, Cathal Barrett and Alan Flynn landing superb scores to lead by three at the interval.

The free-takers Horgan and Forde exchanged efforts twice after the restart and there was still just a goal between them going into the final quarter as Tipperary led by 0-20 to 1-14.

Goalkeeper Nash pulled off another good save to deny Michael Breen but the Cork custodian could do nothing to deny Billy McCarthy who soloed through to drill a fine effort to the roof of the net.

Horgan and Michael Cahalane responded immediately with points for Cork and while they never looked like getting in for the goal which would really have ignited a comeback, they picked off good points with subs Luke Meade (2) and Daniel Kearney finding the range to cut the gap to a goal in the dying moments.

But the Tipperary defence held firm in the closing stages to fashion a good win against their old rivals in front of a crowd of 6,673.

Tipperary: Brian Hogan; Alan Flynn (0-01), Séan O’Brien, Donagh Maher; Barry Heffernan, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher; Brendan Maher (0-01), Cathal Barrett (0-02); Seán Curran (0-02), Billy McCarthy (1-01), Patrick Maher (0-03); Michael Breen (0-02), Jason Forde (0-12, 0-07 frees), John McGrath.

Subs: Mark Russell for McGrath (64), Michael Cahill for Donagh Maher (70), Cian Darcy for McCarthy (70).

Cork: Anthony Nash; Sean O’Donoghue, Eoin Cadogan, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Tim O’Mahony, Mark Coleman; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Bill Cooper; Shane Kingston (0-01), Conor Lehane (0-02), Robbie O’Flynn; Alan Cadogan (0-03), Michael Cahalane (0-02), Patrick Horgan (1-09, 1-00 pen, 0-08 frees).

Subs: Luke Meade (0-02) for Kingston (54), Brian Lawton for O’Flynn (59), Daniel Kearney (0-01) for Cooper (64), Jack O’Connor for Fitzgibbon (70), Lorcan McLoughlin for O’Mahony (70).Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)