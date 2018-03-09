Joan O'Flynn has announced that she will be stepping down as head of the Camogie Association in May.

After five years as Ard Stiúrthóir of Cumann Camógaíochta she let Central Council know of her decision.

"I am privileged to have had the opportunity to serve as Ard Stiúrthóir since 2013," she said. "In that period there have been opportunities, challenges, growth, development and change.

"I would like to express my thanks to the Uachtaráin during my term, Aileen Lawlor and Catherine Neary, and to the incoming Uachtarán-Tofa Kathleen Woods for their support during my term."

Camogie President Catherine Neary said: "I wish Joan every success in the next phase of her career and I know she will continue to remain involved with our game."

Camogie are now on the look-out for a new Director General, much like the GAA, who are seeking someone to step into Páraic Duffy’s shoes when he finishes up at the end of the month after ten years in the job.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 take place on Sunday.

Defending champions Kilkenny are aiming for three League titles in-a-row, but standing in their way this weekend are Galway, who were the last team to lift the trophy before the Cats in 2015.

Galway reached the semi-finals having edged a thrilling encounter against Wexford a fortnight ago to finish in second place in their group.

Kilkenny lead the scoring charts in the group stages as they ran up big scores en route to topping their group, with a defeat to Limerick the only blemish on their record.

In the other semi-final, Cork take on Limerick having topped their group with a 100 per cent record having taken the scalps of Galway, Offaly, Tipperary and Wexford along the way.

Similar to their All-Ireland triumph in 2017 the Rebels have been mean in defence once more this year.

Limerick were impressive as they finished second in their group behind reigning champions Kilkenny and managed to defeat the Cats as they won two of their five matches as well as drawing two more.

Sunday, 11 March

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues Division 1 semi-finals

1400, Cork v Limerick, CIT, R Kelly (Kildare)

1400, Galway v Kilkenny, Banagher, E Cassidy (Derry)