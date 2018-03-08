SUNDAY 11 MARCH

Allianz HL Division 1A

1430 Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park

1430 Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park

1430 Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium

Final round overview

We come to the final weekend of action in the infamously competitive Division 1A. That means a truckload of permutations as teams scrap to avoid the relegation playoff and earn a place in the league quarter-finals.

Two teams are already safely in the quarter-finals, two teams are deep in bother and are dependent on results elsewhere, and two more have their fate in their hands but could get pulled into a relegation battle should things go against them.

The key thing to remember in the Allianz HL is that if two teams finish on the same number of points, then head-to-head is the deciding factor in which team finished above the other.

But if more than two teams are stuck on the same number of points, then points difference is the deciding factor.

The home and dry:

uLee Chin and David McInerney tussle for the ball in the league encounter between the pair

Both Wexford and Clare, who met in Wexford Park a fortnight ago, are safely through to the quarter-final and all that's left to be sorted is the identity of their opponents.

The two sides have difficult away matches this weekend with Wexford travelling to Nowlan Park while Clare have to face a Waterford team who are scrapping for their Division 1A status.

A fourth successive win for Wexford over their historically intimidating neighbours will guarantee them top spot in Division 1A and a secure them a probable playoff against either Laois or Dublin.

The teams in relegation danger:

Jamie Barron in action against Kilkenny in Round 3

Waterford remain stuck in relegation trouble, even after their much-needed win away to Cork last time out. It's still technically possible that Derek McGrath's team could avoid a relegation playoff - but it's rather a long shot.

The most feasible route to the quarter-finals for Waterford is for them to record a heavy win over Clare in Walsh Park on Sunday, coupled with wins for both Cork and Wexford elsewhere.

That scenario would leave four teams (Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford) locked on four points and then points difference would be considered as opposed to the head-to-head record.

Even then, Waterford's points difference (-19) is the poorest of the four teams in question and so they would need a massive swing to overhaul two other sides.

We're talking a 23-point swing to overhaul Kilkenny (+3) and then a nine point swing to overtake Cork (-10). The latter task of overhauling Cork is made more tricky by the fact that they still need Cork to actually win on Sunday.

Meaning Waterford realistically have to beat Clare by an absolute minimum of eleven points this weekend. As Great Escape's go, it would make Steve McQueen's effort look like a doddle. Of course, they could always go and win the relegation playoff.

Waterford v Clare, Walsh Park, 2.30pm

A dejected Alan Cadogan after their loss to Waterford a fortnight ago

Cork have lost three in a row since they beat Kilkenny on the opening weekend and now need a win away to Tipperary in Thurles if they're to avoid the relegation playoff.

They're less dependent on odd scorelines elsewhere than Waterford but it's still highly possible that Cork could win on Sunday and still find themselves in the relegation playoff.

Cork need to win but also need Kilkenny and Clare to win their games. Otherwise, they'll be sucked into a points difference battle with three or four sides.

It's probably unlikely that they'd successfully overhaul either Tipperary or Kilkenny in that tussle. The latter are in the more vulnerable from that standpoint and even then Cork would need to affect a 13-point swing to catch them.

Those with fate in their own hands:

Kilkenny have beaten Waterford and Tipperary in their last two League games

Kilkenny take on their recent bogey team Wexford in Nowlan Park, knowing that any result will guarantee them a quarter-final spot so long as Tipperary avoid defeat against Cork.

Even if Cork were to beat Tipperary then it would come down a points difference battle between the three sides, with the team with the worst points difference tumbling into the relegation playoff. And Brian Cody's side are in a strong position in that contest.

Cork (-10) would need to affect a 13-point swing against Kilkenny (+3) at the weekend to overhaul them in that particular battle.

For Kilkenny to slip into a relegation playoff, the 13-point swing would need to happen without jeopardising Tipperary's currently superior points difference vis a vis Kilkenny (+9)

In translation, Kilkenny would have to suffer a heavy defeat at home to Wexford while Tipperary need to lose by a reasonable (but not eye-watering) margin at home to Cork for Cody's team to wind up in a relegation playoff.

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 2.30pm

Patrick 'Bonner' Maher leaves the field in Nowlan Park after Tipperary's loss to Kilkenny

Tipperary are in a somewhat more vulnerable position than Kilkenny this weekend despite their superior points difference and strong home record.

For starters, a draw or win and they're guaranteed a quarter-final slot and a 1A berth for next year.

Should Cork beat them in Thurles - as they did in last year's Munster championship - then wins elsewhere for Kilkenny and Clare (by any margin) would torpedo Tipp into a relegation playoff clash against Waterford.

In that scenario, Tipperary and Cork would be the only sides stuck on four points and John Meyler's team would claim the quarter-final slot based on their assumed head-to-head victory over Tipp.

However, if Kilkenny were to lose to Wexford or Waterford were to beat Clare then there would be three, or potentially four, teams stuck on four points. Points difference would then be considered rather than the head-to-head record.

Tipperary (+9) are in a commanding position on that terrain and a series of bizarre scorelines would be required to condemn them to a relegation playoff.

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 2.30pm

Allianz HL Division 1B

1430 Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium

1430 Laois v Dublin, O'Moore Park

1430 Offaly v Antrim, St. Brendan's Park

Matters are far more straightforward in 1B where we have a virtual promotion playoff, a dead rubber, and a contest where the loser faces into a relegation playoff.

Micheal Donoghue departing the field after Galway's win over Dublin at Parnell Park

Galway and Limerick, two teams with 100% records, face off in a de-facto promotion playoff in Pearse Stadium.

Reigning League and All-Ireland champions Galway haven't exactly been pulling up trees in this campaign and their wins over Antrim, Laois and Dublin were far narrower in margin than many would have expected.

It's reasonable to say that they didn't exactly suffer for their presence in Division 1B in 2017 and some have been inclined to wonder about their desire to escape the second tier.

Midfielder Johnny Coen acknowledged recently that 1B had its benefits as Galway were able to trial several newcomers in a less high-pressured environment but he stressed that ultimately Galway still want to haul themselves back into the top tier.

John Kiely's Limerick have dispatched all comers with ease thus far and currently top the table thanks to their substantially better points difference.

Tellingly, their narrowest margin of victory was a ten point win over Laois on the opening weekend. A draw on Sunday will secure their promotion to Division 1A ahead of Galway.

On the negative side, while their form has been highly impressive, their record against Galway in league and championship in the 21st century has been poor.

Galway v Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm

Pat Gilroy and Anthony Cunningham look on as Dublin slumped to a heavy defeat in Limerick

Plenty at stake for Laois and Dublin who meet in O'Moore Park. The winner will clamber into the quarter-final while the loser will face the anxiety inducing prospect of a relegation playoff against Antrim.

It's especially important to avoid that clash with Antrim as the subsequent safety net of a relegation-promotion playoff against the Division 2A champions has been removed.

Whoever loses the bottom placed playoff in Division 1B will simply be relegated and the Division 2A champions promoted instead.

Dublin have endured a borderline traumatic league campaign with heavy defeats against both Offaly and Limerick a dismal feature. Things seemed to take a turn for the better with an encouraging second half display against Galway last time out.

A draw will not be enough to save Gilroy's team the prospect of a relegation playoff. They need to win.

Laois v Dublin, O'Moore Park, 2.30pm

Shane Dooley rifling home a penalty against Dublin on the opening weekend

Something of a dead rubber in Birr between Offaly, already destined for third place in the table, and Antrim who despite performing creditably against Galway and Dublin, are preparing for a do-or-die relegation clash.

The optimism engendered by Offaly's startling opening day win in Croke Park has dissipated somewhat following subsequent defeats to Limerick and Galway and alongside the realisation that the Dubs are in a very difficult transition period.

But Offaly will get another chance to test themselves against top opposition when they meet the Division 1A runners-up in the quarter-final.

Offaly v Antrim, St. Brendan's Park, 2.30pm

