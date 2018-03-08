Na Piarsaigh's Conor Boylan and Thomas Grimes will miss the All-Ireland club hurling final due to suspension, but there was better news for Corofin footballer Martin Farragher.

Boylan and Grimes were sent off in the Limerick side's dramatic semi-final win over Slaughtneil in February, both receiving straight red cards.

The pair took their cases to Croke Park's Central Hearings Committee (CHC), which upheld the one-match bans imposed by the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC).

They can still go to the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) and on to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) in a bid to take on defending champions Cuala in the All-Ireland final at Croke Park on St Patrick's Day.

Farragher is free to play in the football decider however. He can line out for Corofin against Nemo Rangers on 17 March after his one-game ban was overturned.

He was sent off early in the Galway club's semi-final win over Moorefield and the CHC found that the infraction he was accused of - striking with the knee - wasn't proven.