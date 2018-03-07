Dublin star James McCarthy says he knows team-mate Bernard Brogan will "do everything he can" to play football with the All-Ireland champions this season.

Brogan, a five-time Sam Maguire winner, sustained a cruciate ligament injury in training last month.

The forward hopes to return within six months and McCarthy told RTÉ Sport that if anyone can recover in that tight timeframe it’s 33-year-old Brogan.

"Knowing the type of guy he is and how determined he is and how strong-willed he is, he’ll do everything he can rehab-wise to try and get back playing football as soon as he can," he said at a Ballygowan and Energise Sport event.

"He’s with the medics and the physios now and he has a hard road ahead to try and get the work done.

"We just wish him all the best and hope he makes a speedy recovery from what is a serious injury."

Dublin play Kerry on Division 1 of the Allianz League on Sunday in Croke Park, throw-in 4pm.