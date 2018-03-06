Former Wexford camogie goalkeeper Mags D’Arcy has been named as the new goalkeeping coach for the men’s senior hurling team.

D’Arcy has linked up with Davy Fitzgerald, having been approached by the All-Ireland winning manager just at the start of the new year.

Speaking at the Liberty Insurance Women in Sport event at Croke Park today, the four-time All-Ireland winner and two-time All-Star revealed that she started working with the men’s senior team five weeks ago.

"I've known Davy over 13 years now and we have been in regular contact since he took up the role with Wexford," she told the Irish Examiner.

"He approached me about working with the county team two months ago and I officially began working with the squad in the last five weeks. In that time I've really enjoyed doing one-on-one work with the individual players.

"I've had nothing but respect and have learned more in the last couple of weeks about professional coaching than 15 years of playing camogie".