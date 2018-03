Damian Lawlor is joined my five-time All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer Bryan Sheehan on this week's RTÉ GAA podcast.

He reflects on his decision in late 2017 to retire from the inter-county game and admits that he was no longer enjoying his football.

The 2011 All-Star outlines the massive commitment in combining work with training demands and states that the pace has increased dramatically so much that for Sheehan, the modern game is professional.

