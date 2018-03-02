Donegal finally got off the mark when beating Kildare last Sunday in the Allianz Football League, but now manager Declan Bonner must plan without one of his goalkeepers, Peter Boyle, who has opted off the panel.

Boyle, from the Aodh Ruadh club in Ballyshannon, did start the league games against Galway and Donegal and came on for the injured Mark Anthony McGinley in the clash with Kerry.

However, he lost the number one jersey to former League of Ireland 'keeper Shaun Patton, who was between the posts for the win over the Lilies and the McKenna Cup success against Tyrone.

Commenting on this departure, a local journalist told RTÉ Sport: "Peter had been number two to Mark Anthony McGinley last year and then there was a third goalkeeper brought in (Patton). Mark Anthony is injured at the moment, so one could speculate that Boyle in time would be third choice.

"Boyle is now expected to concentrate on his club Aodh Ruadh, who are back in Division 1 for the first time in over ten years."