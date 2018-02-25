In Division 2A, Westmeath earned a five point win over London continuing their winning streak and maintaining their position at the top of the table.

Kerry enjoyed a comprehensive 3-19 to 1-9 win over Meath. However, it was Meath who got off to the better start, with an early goal from Alan Douglas.

Kerry reacted well to the early pressure and once they got a foothold in the game they controlled it, right until the end. Padraig Boyle, Jack Goulding and Shane Conway with the goals.

Carlow beat Kildare 3-15 to 1-06 at Netwatch Cullen Park with Carlow earning their third win from four.

In 2B, Mayo's six point win over Wicklow secured a spot in the final but they have to come from behind to earn the victory with Kevin Fenney scoring ten-points. Derek Walsh’s side picked up their fourth win on the trot.

Donegal pulled off a shock first Allianz League win over Down, beating them on a score-line of 0-17 to 0-14.

While in Celtic Park, Armagh beat Derry by 2-18 to 1-15

In Division 3A, Louth recorded a 4-17 to 5-7 win over Longford at Pearse Park, Tyrone defeated Roscommon 4-17 to 1-12 and Cavan beat Fermanagh by a solitary point.