Laois are top of Allianz Football League Division 4 following a comfortable win over Wicklow in Aughrim this afternoon.

It was Laois's fourth straight win and they can take a massive step towards promotion when they take on Antrim at home next Sunday.

On a beautiful bright spring day, Laois played with the breeze in the opening half and after they got some wayward shooting out of their system, they slowly but surely built up a commanding lead.

Rory Finn did put Wicklow ahead early on but Laois got off the mark with an Evan O'Carroll point in the seventh minute and Ross Munnelly put them ahead moments later.

Wicklow veteran Seanie Furlong drew the sides level but a Munnelly free and the first point of Gary Walsh's tally had Laois 0-4 to 0-2 up at the midway point of the opening half.

Darren Hayden pulled a free back for the home side but Laois then took over, as they hit 1-4 in quick succession to open up an eight-point advantage.

Colm Begley pointed from distance before Gary Walsh continued his red-hot form by powering home a brilliant goal, his third in four games.

Walsh (free), Trevor Collins and Kieran Lillis all then pointed and while Hayden added another free for Wicklow, Laois scored two more points - from O'Carroll and Munnelly - to lead 1-10 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half was a dour enough affair. Most of the scores came from frees and while Laois never threatened to tear Wicklow apart, they were never in any danger either.

Leitrim finally got off the mark as they secured a first first win of the spring in style at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada.

Keith Beirne led by example, firing in two goals to lay the platform for a convincing victory over Limerick.

Leitrim led 1-10 to 0-05 at the break and kicked on thereafter, Beirne getting his second goal after his own free rebounded off a post and he gobbled up the rebound.

Antrim had to dig deep to overcome a dogged London in Rusilip but found an extra gear on the turnaround to take the points.

They stay third thanks to this victory, just a point off Carlow and Laois, but didn't have it all their way.

The visitors were a point down at the break - trailing by 0-08 to 0-7. However Lenny Harbinson's side men turned in a strong 35 to pull away and come home with a win that keeps promotion alive.