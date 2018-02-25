Wexford turned on the style in the second-half at Innovate Wexford Park to seize control of their Allianz Hurling League Division 1A destiny as Davy Fitzgerald got the better of his old Clare charges.

Clare's prospects of extending their 100% run were endangered as they held a meagre 0-8 to 0-7 lead after a wind-assisted first-half, and Wexford simply blew them away to safeguard their top-tier status in their first season back up.

Fitzgerald displayed plenty of sideline animation as he left nobody in any doubt as to his sentiments for his recent Clare charges as Wexford sought to bounce back from defeat to Tipperary and erase any relegation worries.

Wides blighted a frenetic first-half, which saw Wexford dash clear by 0-2 to 0-0 through defender Paudie Foley and Lee Chin (free).

But Clare roused themselves to turn the tables by 0-4 to 0-2 after 13 minutes as John Conlon and free-taker Peter Duggan each claimed a brace of points.

Wexford gained parity by the 18th-minute as Conor McDonald and Chin (free) obliged.

However, Clare responded with the aid of two monstrous Duggan dead-ball scores to be seemingly generating a tidy interval lead.

But it was pegged back to a fragile 0-8 to 0-7 as late scores from Kevin Foley and Lee Chin (free and a '65) left Wexford heartened as they prepared to gain wind assistance.

Injury deprived Clare of influential midfielder Colm Galvin during the latter stages of the first-half, and while Wexford lost Chin during the interval through injury, his replacement, Rory O'Connor more than compensated as the teenager was at the heart of the home-side's second-half surge.

Wexford keeper Mark Fanning made full use of the elements on a sunny afternoon to arrow over three long-range frees as local voices amongst the 7,800 attendance gained increasing volume with Wexford charging ahead by 0-17 to 0-9 after 59 minutes.

The O'Connor brothers, Rory and Jack also registered during that spell along with Conor McDonald, Paul Morris (free) and Kevin Foley.

Peter Duggan (3 frees) and John Conlon arrested the slide somewhat, and Duggan squeezed an injury-time free to the net to create some unease for Wexford connections.

But Matthew O'Hanlon and Paudie Foley made telling late interventions to ensure a merited return to winning ways for Wexford and progression to the league quarter-finals.

WEXFORD: M Fanning (0-03fs), C Firman, L Ryan, D Reck, D O’Keeffe, M O’Hanlon, S Murphy, K Foley (0-02), A Nolan, J O’Connor (0-01), C McDonald (0-02), P Foley (0-02), P Morris (0-01f), D Dunne, L Chin (0-4, 0-3fs, 0-01 '65). Subs: R O’Connor (0-4, 0-1 '65)for Chin (ht), C Dunbar (0-01) for Morris (57), H Kehoe for Dunne (59), Aaron Maddock for Murphy (65).

CLARE: D Tuohy, J McCarthy, C Cleary, J Browne, S Morey, D McInerney (0-01), M O’Malley, C Galvin, C Malone, N Deasy, J Conlon (0-04), D Reidy, S O’Donnell (0-01), P Duggan (1-07, 1-06fs, 0-01f), P Collins.

Subs: R Taylor for Galvin (36), D Corry for Deasy (ht), G O'Connell for McCarthy (56), M O'Neill for Collins (59), D Ryan for Morey (69).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).