Malachy O'Rourke's Monaghan side claimed what may turn out to be a crucial two points, after a narrow one point victory over fierce rivals Tyrone.

The opening five minutes of the game were completely dominated by one player, with late replacement Fintan Kelly scoring three points in as many minutes, made all the more impressive by the fact that each of the scores came from play.

Shane Carey then made his sides advantage four points, when he converted a free in front of the posts after Jack McCarron was fouled, before Colm Cavanagh got Tyrone's opening score in the ninth minute, with a lovely finish, after a wonderful interchange with Kieran McGeary.

Lee Brennan's free in front of the post brought the gap back to two points, but goalkeeper Rory Beggan restored his sides advantage with a long range free which was hit superbly by the Monaghan netminder.

Colin Walshe's neat effort sailed between the posts after the Monaghan defender was left in acres of space, but five points in a row from Tyrone gave Mickey Harte's side a narrow 0-7 to 0-6 point lead at the interval.

Jack McCarron opened the second half scoring with a free shortly before half time, before a monster Beggan free gave his side the lead.

Three close range place kicks from Brennan gave Tyrone a two point advantage and at this stage it looked likely that the Red Hand County would push on for the win.

Two points from substitute Conor McManus levelled procedures, before Niall Sludden settled Tyrone with a well taken point, but Monaghan were dominant from that point onwards, scoring the next five points, with a brilliant free from Beggan giving his side a four point advantage with time almost up.

Three late points from Tyrone led the way for a thrilling finale, but Peter Harte's 74th minute effort fell just short, with referee Conor Lane blowing for full-time shortly after, as Monaghan held on by the skin of their teeth.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-3f); Colin Walshe (0-1), Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Dessie Mone, Drew Wylie, Vinnie Corey; Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns; Shane Carey (0-1f), Fintan Kelly (0-3), Dessie Ward (0-1); Jack McCarron (0-2f), Thomas Kerr, Conor McCarthy.

Subs used: Karl O'Connell for Mone, Kieran Duffy for Walshe, Conor McManus (0-3, 0-2f) for Kerr, Owen Duffy (0-1) for Carey, Kieran Hughes for McCarron, Dermot Malone for McCarthy,

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Michael McKernan (0-1), Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Conor Meyler, Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary; Colm Cavanagh (0-1), Mattie Donnelly (0-1); Conall McCann, Niall Sludden (0-1), Peter Harte (0-1); Lee Brennan (0-8f), Richard Donnelly (0-1), Connor McAliskey.

Subs used: Hugh Pat McGeary for McCarron, Mark Bradley for McAliskey, David Mulgrew for McCann, Darren McCurry for Mulgrew (B/C), Padraig McNulty for R Donnelly.

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork).