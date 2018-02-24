Bernard Brogan's Championship hopes appear to be over and his inter-county career could now be in question after it was confirmed that he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured cruciate ligament.

The 33-year-old forward suffered the injury in a training session with Dublin earlier this month and the county have now confirmed that he has gone under the knife.

A statement read: "Dublin Footballer Bernard Brogan’s recent knee injury has been medically diagnosed as an ACL rupture. Bernard has undergone surgery and is now in the recovery phase."

Brogan turns 34 in April and ACL recovery time can take anything from six months to a year to return to full fitness.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin added: "On a personal level this is very frustrating for Bernard as he has played a vital role in recent team performances for both club and county.

"Medical Protocols for the Dublin Senior Football team have been activated to ensure that Bernard will receive the best medical care to actively assist his recovery in the weeks and months ahead.

"We wish Bernard a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back to full health in the near future."