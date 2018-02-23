Addressing his final Congress as GAA Director General, Páraic Duffy has again called on counties to sort out their club fixtures and not come calling to Croke Park for help.

The opening session of this year's gathering of the great and the good of the GAA bore witness to many warm tributes for the Monaghan native who will soon step down as DG after ten years at the helm.

Former presidents Nicky Brennan and Christy Cooney paid tribute to his energy and dedication and for his steering of the GAA through some choppy waters during the economic crisis of the late 2000s.

Others praised Duffy's stance on preserving the amateur ethos, though one Armagh delegate says that more needs to strengthen the voluntary ethos of the association.

And then there was the talk about the club.

Again, Duffy was praised for his work on making sure the bedrock of the Association is preserved.

However, Duffy made an impassioned plea on all county boards to make sure that club games get a chance to breather amid inter-county fare .

He referenced his own county of Monaghan and how all stakeholders came together once the inter-county fixture list was made known just before Christmas.

With the agreement of both football and hurling managers, a club schedule was devised that starts in April, then continues in July and concludes once the Monaghan county teams are knocked out of the championship.

Commenting on this proposal, Duffy added: "It's a process, we even have built in a system where there is five points for a win and two for a draw in league games.

"I know each county is different in size, but maybe we should scrap divisional championship games. It is a blueprint for the way forward. The new inter-county calendar should help in planning this way forward."

Crucially, the Scotstown clubman went on to say: "County boards must stop calling on Croke Park or Central Council for help in sorting out their club schedule. It's not their responsibility, you must sort out your own affairs.

"Also if counties appoint a manager who is not interested in the club scene, then don't appoint him."

Finally, Duffy did reveal that he will back on the sidelines training the Scotstown reserves over the Easter weekend against Castleblayney,